Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec. 17

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 17:

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH: This U.S.-based tech-forward financial services company that provides payment and lending solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Bread Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. FG: This fixed annuities and life insurance products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

F&G Annuities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

