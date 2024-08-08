Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.43 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritage Homes MTH: This company which, is one of the leading designers and builders of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73 compared with 10.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Knife River Corporation KNF: This company which mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt and other value-added products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Knife River Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.70 compared with 20.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

