Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

RCM Technologies RCMT: This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assurant AIZ: This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.81 compared with 45.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DaVita DVA: This company which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.52 compared with 17.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

