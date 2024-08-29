Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

EZCORP EZPW: This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

EZCORP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.41 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

EZCORP, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

EZCORP, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

Century Communities CCS: This home building and construction company which acquires, develops, constructs, markets, and sale various single-family detached and attached residential home projects, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.37 compared with 11.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

MPLX LP MPLX: This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote

MPLX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81 compared with 17.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MPLX LP PE Ratio (TTM)

MPLX LP pe-ratio-ttm | MPLX LP Quote

