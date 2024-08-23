Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Roche Holding AG RHHBY: This pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Roche Holding AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.47 compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.94 compared with 22.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.52 compared with 12.70 for the indiustry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

