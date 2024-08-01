Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Telefónica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.22 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Telefonica SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Telefonica SA pe-ratio-ttm | Telefonica SA Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold exploration and development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Kinross Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.39 compared with 22.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kinross Gold Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

QCR Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.46 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

QCR Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

QCR Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

