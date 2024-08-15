Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance company that operates in senior and middle-income markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.47, compared with 22.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI: This casino operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

Monarch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.96, compared with 22.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.