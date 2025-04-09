Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Electrolux ELUXY: This company which manufactures appliances, outdoor and industrial products., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Electrolux has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Santander SAN: This biggest bank in Spain which provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund service, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alibaba BABA: This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.18 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

