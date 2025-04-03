Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. NECB: This holding company for NorthEast Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote

Northeast Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.45 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This financial brokerage and technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

BGC Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Atleos Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

NCR Atleos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74 compared with 20.74 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NCR Atleos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

NCR Atleos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.