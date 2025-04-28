Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Nomad Foods Limited NOMD: This company which manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.36 compared with 21.15 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Yara International ASA YARIY: This company which is the world's leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Yara International ASA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90 compared with 21.15 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kaiser Aluminum KALU: This company which is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.43 compared with 21.15 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

