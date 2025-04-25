Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais USNZY: This company which is Latin America's biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world's largest twenty steel producers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Price and Consensus

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA price-consensus-chart | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.91 compared with 12 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA pe-ratio-ttm | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

Vinci VCISY: This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

Vinci has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.07 compared with 23.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vinci SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Vinci SA pe-ratio-ttm | Vinci SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.