Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO: This immuno-oncology biotech company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Price and Consensus

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. price-consensus-chart | Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Quote

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.66 compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Quote

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGS: This midstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price and Consensus

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B price-consensus-chart | Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Quote

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.11 compared with 19.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B PE Ratio (TTM)

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B pe-ratio-ttm | Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.