Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21:

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

Tokio Marine Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64 compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.