Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Arcadis NV ARCAY: This global design, engineering and management consulting company a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcadis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.80, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suzano S.A. SUZ: This eucalyptus pulp and paper products company a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Suzano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

