Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsui & Co. MITSY: This global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.40 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days

AerSale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.08 compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

