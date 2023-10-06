Best Value Stock to Buy for October 6th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Star Bulk Carriers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.0 compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.