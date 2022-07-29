Best Value Stock to Buy for July 29th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI: This financial services company which is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15 compared with 12.20 for S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

