Best Value Stock to Buy for July 29th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI: This financial services company which is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Citizens Community Bancorp Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15 compared with 12.20 for S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.