Best Value Stock to Buy for August 24th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT: This company which is a self-advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.74 compared with 15.00 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Investment Research

