Best Value Stock to Buy for September 30th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Cars.com CARS: This company which operates an online automotive platform that offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.9 compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ultrapar Participacoes UGP: This major Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.49 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH: This leading cruise line operator which owns and operates three brands — Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.01 compared with 22.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

