Best Value Stock to Buy for September 29th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

GRUPO CIBEST SA CIB: This banking company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

GRUPO CIBEST SA's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CION Investment Corporation CION: This business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

CION Investment Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial services holding company which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.09 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

