Best Value Stock to Buy for September 26th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

Bayer BAYRY: This global company with core competencies in the areas of health care and nutrition, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Bayer's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cars.com CARS: This online automotive platform which offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marex Group PLC MRX: This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.03 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

