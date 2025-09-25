Best Value Stock to Buy for September 25th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD: This pork producer and food-processing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Smithfield Food's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.97 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

VEON VEON: This company which is engaged in telecommunication and digital services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

VEON has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

1st Source SRCE: This bank holding company which offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

1st Source has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.07 compared with 11 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

