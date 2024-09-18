Best Value Stock to Buy for September 18th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.0 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

