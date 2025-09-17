Best Value Stock to Buy for September 17th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

BanColombia CIB: This banking company which is the largest in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cars.com CARS: This company which offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57 compared with 23.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Methanex MEOH: This company which is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Methanex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.59 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

