Best Value Stock to Buy for September 16th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Enova International ENVA: This company which is a provider of online financial services that offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial service holding company which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.14 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB: This chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

