Best Value Stock to Buy for September 15th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

BorgWarner BWA: This company which is a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions required for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

BorgWarner has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.56 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ranger Energy Services RNGR: This company which is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.02 compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Financial Ban FFBC: This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Ban has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.32 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

