Best Value Stock to Buy for October 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Peabody Energy BTU: This coal company which provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Peabody Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peabody Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Peabody Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.