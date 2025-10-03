Best Value Stock to Buy for October 3rd

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

Aegon AEG: This international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Aegon NV Price and Consensus

Aegon NV price-consensus-chart | Aegon NV Quote

Aegon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Aegon NV PE Ratio (TTM)

Aegon NV pe-ratio-ttm | Aegon NV Quote

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.24 compared with 12 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

First Merchants FRME: This bank holding company which is engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

First Merchants Corporation Price and Consensus

First Merchants Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Merchants Corporation Quote

First Merchants has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.83 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Merchants Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First Merchants Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Merchants Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

