Best Value Stock to Buy for October 2nd

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Cars.com CARS: This company which operates an online automotive platform that offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com Inc. Price and Consensus

Cars.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cars.com Inc. Quote

Cars.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cars.com Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cars.com Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cars.com Inc. Quote

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR CIB: This company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD: This pork producer and food-processing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smithfield Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smithfield Foods, Inc. Quote

Smithfield Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69 compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smithfield Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smithfield Foods, Inc. Quote

