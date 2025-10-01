Best Value Stock to Buy for October 1st

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

James River Group JRVR: This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote

James River Group's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.84 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote

PagSeguro Digital PAGS: This company which provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Quote

PagSeguro Digital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23 compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Quote

StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions company which offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus

StoneCo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | StoneCo Ltd. Quote

StoneCo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.70 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

StoneCo Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

StoneCo Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | StoneCo Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.