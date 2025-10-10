Best Value Stock to Buy for October 10th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

The Progressive PGR: This leading independent insurance company which writer of private passenger auto coverage and motorcycle insurance products since 1998, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.05 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

