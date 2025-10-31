Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 31st:

Centene CNC: This well-diversified healthcare company that primarily provides a set of services to the government sponsored healthcare programs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Centene has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.35 compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NatWest Group NWG: This banking and financial services company which, provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

NatWest Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Universal UVV: This company which is a leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Universal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

