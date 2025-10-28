Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 28th:

Bread Financial BFH: This tech-forward financial services company which offers simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

Bread Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31 compared with 19 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

CNA Financial CNA: This company, which operates as a P&C insurer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

CNA Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNA Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

CNA Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNA Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

CNA Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

AllianceBernstein AB: This company which provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

AB

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.