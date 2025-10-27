Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 27th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter owner which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.86 compared with 14 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

General Motors GM: This company, which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.99 compared with 6.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This internally managed hotel investment company which acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.