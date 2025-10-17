Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 17th:

Energizer ENR: This company, which is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of batteries and lighting products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energizer Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote

Energizer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37 compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote

Scor SCRYY: This company, which is in the reinsurance business, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Scor SE Price and Consensus

Scor SE price-consensus-chart | Scor SE Quote

Scor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Scor SE PE Ratio (TTM)

Scor SE pe-ratio-ttm | Scor SE Quote

Arrow Electronics ARW: This company, which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

Arrow Electronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.57 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

