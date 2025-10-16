Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 16th:

Weatherford International WFRD: This company, which offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.83 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Federated Hermes FHI: This company, which is a global asset manager that provides investment advisory, administrative, distribution, and other services to various investment products, including sponsored investment companies and other funds (Federated Hermes Funds) and Separate Accounts (which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds, and other managed products) in both domestic and international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.33 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

California Resources CRC: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is principally based in California, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

California Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 43.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

