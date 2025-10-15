Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 15th:

Energizer ENR: This company, which is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of batteries and lighting products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Energizer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.26 compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Guess GES: This company, which designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children as per the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Guess has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.58 compared with 23.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dana DAN: This company, which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Dana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.16 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

