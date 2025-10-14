Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 14th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79 compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jackson Financial JXN: This company, which is a U.S. retirement services provider with a diverse portfolio of differentiated products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.6 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT: This company, which is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

GigaCloud Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

