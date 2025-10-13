Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 13th:

Encore Capital Group ECPG: This international specialty finance company which provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Encore Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

TechnipFMC FTI: This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

TechnipFMC plc Price and Consensus

TechnipFMC plc price-consensus-chart | TechnipFMC plc Quote

TechnipFMC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.42 compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TechnipFMC plc PE Ratio (TTM)

TechnipFMC plc pe-ratio-ttm | TechnipFMC plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

