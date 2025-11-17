Best Value Stock to Buy for Nov. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 17th:

SkyWest SKYW: This company, which operates as a regional airline in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.35 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FIRST MID BNCSH FMBH: This company, which provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance principally in Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

FIRST MID BNCSH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.40 compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Popular BPOP: This company, which is a full-service financial services provider with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80 compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

