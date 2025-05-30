Best Value Stock to Buy for May 30th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.20 compared with 24.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.