Best Value Stock to Buy for May 29th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:

South Plains Financial SPFI: This bank holding which provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second quarter earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

South Plains Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.42 compared with 22.67 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

