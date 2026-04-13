Best Value Stock to Buy for April 13th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13:

Alcoa AA: This company, which is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminium products,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

Alcoa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01, compared with 14.70 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Alcoa PE Ratio (TTM)

Alcoa pe-ratio-ttm | Alcoa Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.