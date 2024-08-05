Best TV Post Hollywood Strike

The state of television was in flux as writers and actors were on strike in 2023, but elevated television is in an incredible place. Here are the three best shows of the year so far:

"House of the Dragon" is a must-watch for fans of the "Game of Thrones" universe, delivering rich storytelling and complex characters set in the politically charged world of Westeros. With stunning visuals and a gripping plot, this prequel dives deep into the history of House Targaryen, providing context and depth to the lore fans love. "Presumed Innocent," a legal drama based on Scott Turow's novel, captivates viewers with its intricate plot and intense courtroom scenes, exploring themes of justice, betrayal, and morality. The show's strong performances and clever twists make it a compelling watch for anyone who enjoys a good mystery. Lastly, "Ren Faire" offers a delightful escape into the whimsical world of Renaissance fairs, blending humor and heart. The series captures the unique culture and vibrant community of these events, making it both entertaining and endearing.

Finsum: We are seeing really interesting trends develop in the TV landscape and straight forward dramas like presumed innocent might be making a comeback.

