The Best Trillion-Dollar Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Key Points Earlier in 2025, Berkshire Hathaway became the first non-technology company to join the trillion-dollar club.

Warren Buffett announced his intention to retire at the end of 2025, and the stock is down by 14% since.

However, Berkshire’s businesses are performing well and the stock might be cheaper than it looks.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) started the trillion-dollar market cap club several years ago, but since that time, there have been several other companies to join. As of this writing, 10 U.S. companies have achieved a trillion-dollar valuation.

All of the companies that have reached the trillion-dollar level are technology businesses -- except one. Earlier in 2025, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate led by Warren Buffett, became the first non-technology company to reach the elusive thirteen-digit valuation level.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Berkshire reached an all-time high in late April, and then CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett announced his intention to step aside at the end of the year. Since that time, Berkshire has dropped by 14%, giving up most of its gains for the year. Now, the massive conglomerate is valued at just over $1 trillion -- still a member of the trillion-dollar club, and it might be cheaper than you think.

Berkshire Hathaway's recent performance

There are three main components to Berkshire Hathaway, at least from an investor's perspective. Berkshire owns a collection of more than 60 operating businesses, including some household names like GEICO, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, and Dairy Queen. It also owns a stock portfolio worth nearly $300 billion that includes several notable large positions in companies such as Apple and American Express (NYSE: AXP). And last but certainly not least, Berkshire has about $344 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet.

In Berkshire's recent quarterly report, operating earnings declined by about 4% year-over-year, but this was due to unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations (some of Berkshire's debt isn't in U.S. dollars). The only other negative was a year-over-year decline in underwriting income from the insurance business, which can be lumpy.

Beyond that, everything looks strong. BNSF railroad's operating earnings grew 19% year-over-year. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, whose prices are heavily regulated, grew earnings by 7%, as did all of the company's manufacturing, service, and retail businesses. Plus, Berkshire's cash stockpile sits at $344 billion, and the company's massive stock portfolio gained significant value during the second quarter.

A cheaply valued collection of businesses

The cash and the stock portfolio are easy to value. There's $344 billion in cash on the balance sheet, and Berkshire's stock portfolio is worth about $292 billion as I'm writing this. Backing those out of Berkshire's market cap shows a valuation of about $364 billion for all 60+ operating businesses combined.

With about $31.4 billion in operating earnings, excluding investment income, for the past four quarters, this implies that Berkshire's businesses are being valued at just 11.6 times trailing 12-month earnings. That's cheap.

Is the 'Buffett Premium' gone for good?

Clearly, at least some of the recent decline is due to Warren Buffett's pending departure. After all, Berkshire is down by 14% during a time period where tariff uncertainty declined and the S&P 500 rallied by 15%. And there's a fair case to be made that Berkshire should be higher than it was three months ago. After all, all of Berkshire's 10 largest stock positions have outperformed the conglomerate's stock in the months since Buffett's announcement.

However, there's also an argument that not much is going to change once Buffett is no longer at the helm. He has limited involvement in the day-to-day operations as it is. Ajit Jain runs the insurance business with little oversight, and future CEO Greg Abel is already in charge of all non-insurance operations. Portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs have shown excellent capital allocation ability, and the $344 billion cash hoard gives Abel tremendous firepower. Berkshire is one of my largest investments already, but if I had to buy one of the 10 trillion-dollar stocks today, it's the one I'd choose.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matt Frankel has positions in American Express and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.