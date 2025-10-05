The Best Trillion-Dollar AI Stock to Buy Now, According to Wall Street (Hint: Not Nvidia)

Key Points The consensus among Wall Street analysts says that, among the nine artificial intelligence stocks with trillion-dollar valuations, Meta Platforms is the most undervalued.

Meta is leaning on artificial intelligence to boost engagement and advertising outcomes across its industry-leading portfolio of social media properties.

Meta recently debuted augmented reality smart glasses and aims to one day integrate superintelligence to create the next major personal computing product.

Ten companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges currently have market values of at least $1 trillion, and nine are deeply involved in artificial intelligence (AI). They are listed in descending order based on the upside (or downside) implied by the median target price among Wall Street analysts as of October 3.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Microsoft has a median target of $630 per share, implying 21% upside from the current price of $520. Amazon has a median target of $265 per share, implying 19% upside from the current price of $223. Broadcom has a median target of $393 per share, implying 15% upside from the current price of $342. Nvidia has a median target of $214 per share, implying 13% upside from its current price of $189. Alphabet has a median target of $245 per share, implying no change from the current price of $245. Apple has a median target of $250 per share, implying 3% downside from the current price of $228. Taiwan Semiconductor has a median target of $286 per share, implying 3% downside from its current price of $228. Tesla has a median target of $354 per share, implying 18% downside from the current price of $430.

Based on the forecasts above, Meta Platforms is the best trillion-dollar AI stock to buy now, though Microsoft and Amazon are close behind. Read on to learn more about the social media company and its pursuit of superintelligence.

Meta Platforms is using artificial intelligence to improve its advertising business

Meta Platforms owns three of the four most popular social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as measured by monthly active users. That those platforms attract 3.4 billion people daily makes Meta a key advertising partner for countless brands. And investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are only strengthening the value proposition.

Meta is using AI to create more engaging experiences across its social media. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says, "AI is significantly improving our ability to show people content that they're going to find interesting and useful." Users spent 5% more time on Facebook and 6% more time on Instagram during the second quarter due to improvements in the underlying recommendation engines.

Meanwhile, Meta made improvements to Andromeda (a machine learning system that powers ad retrieval) and applied the model to Facebook Reels, which increased conversion rates by 4%. Also, the company made improvements to GEM (a machine learning system that ranks and personalizes ads) that raised conversion rates by 3% on Facebook and 5% on Instagram.

Here's the big picture: Adtech spending is projected to grow at 14% annually through 2030, according to Grand View Research. Meta Platforms, the second-largest adtech company, is well positioned to benefit from AI product development. Indeed, Malik Ahmed Khan at Morningstar writes, "Meta is a digital advertising juggernaut poised to increase its market share."

Meta Platforms sees a tremendous opportunity in smart glasses and superintelligence

Meta has established a business unit called Superintelligence Labs, which is focused on model development and product initiatives. The company has invested heavily to build data center infrastructure, with capital expenditures topping $100 billion in the last two years, and is actively recruiting top talent in the field.

The ultimate goal is to develop and monetize superintelligence, which means an AI system that is not only fundamentally smarter than people but also has the capacity to improve itself by learning without human intervention. There are several ways Meta could monetize such a system, but the company is particularly focused on smart glasses.

"Personal devices likes glasses that understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our primary computing devices," Zuckerberg wrote in July. "Personal superintelligence that knows us deeply, understands our goals, and can help us achieve them will be by far the most useful."

Importantly, Meta is already the dominant player in the smart glasses market, and its lead is widening. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses accounted for 73% of smart glasses shipments in the first half of 2025, up from 66% in the second half of 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. Investors have good reason to think that trend will continue.

Meta recently introduced its first pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses called Ray-Ban Meta Display, which overlay the real world with a holographic color display on the right lens. The glasses are controlled by a wrist-worn device that tracks finger movements. It integrates with the conversational assistant Meta AI, but future models could integrate with a superintelligence system.

Smart glasses could become a substantial revenue stream for Meta. The augmented reality market is forecast to increase at 38% annually to reach $600 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Meta Platforms stock trades at a reasonable valuation

Wall Street expects Meta's earnings to increase at 17.3% annually over the next three years. That consensus estimate is reasonable given that adtech spending is forecast to increase at 14% annually through 2030. But it also leaves room for upside if smart glasses or another superintelligence form factor becomes a material source of revenue.

Regardless, the present valuation of 25.9 times earnings is reasonable even if the forward earnings estimate is spot-on. Those numbers give a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.5. In that context, Meta is actually tied with Nvidia as the cheapest trillion-dollar stock. So, patient investors should feel comfortable buying a small position today.

