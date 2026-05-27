Best Transportation Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Joby’s eVTOL deliveries could soar over the next decade.

Canadian National Railway’s scale and diversification make it an evergreen investment.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Over the past few years, many investors flocked toward artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-adjacent stocks. However, that buying frenzy drove the S&P 500 to its all-time highs -- so the market might be due for a near-term pullback from its historically high valuations.

To insulate themselves from that inevitable downturn, investors should diversify their portfolios into other less overbought sectors. One such sector is the transportation industry, which will continue to grow as long as companies need to transport people or products.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's take a closer look at two promising transportation stocks that are worth buying this year: Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI). The former is a good fit for speculative investors, while the latter is a dependable blue chip play.

The speculative play: Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation develops electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Its S4 eVTOL can carry one pilot and four passengers, travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, and reach a maximum speed of 200 miles per hour. Unlike many of its competitors, which use separate propellers for takeoff and cruising, the S4 uses a single propeller for both modes -- reducing its weight and enabling it to travel faster and farther.

Joby is still awaiting the FAA's approval to launch its first commercial flights, but it's already backed by major companies such as Toyota, Delta Air Lines, and Uber. Toyota provides Joby with the engineering and manufacturing support to scale its business. Delta will bundle Joby's short-range flights into its premium tickets for "home to airport" services, and Uber will integrate those flights into its new Uber Air platform. It's also producing autonomous eVTOLs for the Department of Defense.

Once Joby's first commercial flights take off, analysts expect its revenue to soar from $53 million in 2025 to $458 million in 2028. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global eVTOL market could grow at a 36.8% CAGR from 2026 to 2034 as those electric aircraft replace conventional helicopters for short-range flights.

Joby is still unprofitable, and its stock isn't cheap at 25 times its 2028 sales. But if it successfully ramps up its production over the next few years, it could become one of the market's hottest next-gen transportation stocks.

The conservative play: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway operates approximately 20,000 miles of railroad across the U.S. and Canada, and connects the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf of Mexico coasts. That T-shaped network supports seamless cross-border shipping without transfers to other carriers. It's diversified across a wide range of sectors -- including bulk commodities, shipping containers, industrial and energy products, and automotive products -- so it isn't dependent on a single industry.

That scale and diversification make it one of the market's most reliable transportation stocks. From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its EPS to grow at an 8% CAGR. It still looks reasonably valued at 21 times this year's earnings, and it pays a forward dividend yield of 2.3%.

Canadian National Railway faces three near-term challenges: the unresolved tariff negotiations between the U.S. and Canada, which could impact cross-border trade; higher oil prices and catch-up costs from a previous labor dispute, which are driving up its operating costs; and the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, which would create a major competitor and America's first true transcontinental railroad.

Nevertheless, Canada's ongoing exports of oil products, grain, and fertilizer should offset a lot of that near-term pressure. Its recent completion of a major investment cycle (to expand its Chicago EJ&E bypass) should also reduce some of the pressure on its margins and earnings. So if you're looking for a conservative, dividend-paying logistics play that will bounce back from the next market crash, Canadian National Railway checks all the right boxes.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,852!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,317,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 984% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 27, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Delta Air Lines, and Union Pacific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.