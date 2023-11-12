Best Trader Joe’s Items To Stock Up On This Thanksgiving

Savvy shoppers know a Trader Joe’s shopping run is a must for Thanksgiving Day cooking essentials. Whether you’re shopping for vegetables, baking must-haves and even the turkey bird itself, Trader Joe’s offers incredible values on every dish in your Thanksgiving feast.

Read: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

We reviewed the Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer Thanksgiving Guide to highlight some of the grocery chain’s best Thanksgiving deals. See which items you should stock up on for this Thanksgiving.

Nuts About Rosemary Mix

Price: $7.99

Add a bowl of nuts to a charcuterie or grazing board for guests to snack on before Thanksgiving dinner is served.

Trader Joe’s Nuts About Rosemary Mix is loaded with roasted almonds, cashews, hazelnuts and pecans and mixed with a rosemary and sea salt spice blend. Each 12-ounce canister is priced at $7.99 each while supplies last.

Related: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Butter Quarters, Salted

Price: $3.99

You can never have too much butter when cooking on Thanksgiving. Each package of Trader Joe’s Butter Quarters, Salted contains four, four-ounce quarters full of rich flavor. Priced at $3.99, this means shoppers pay about 99 cents per butter stick.

Turkey Gravy

Price: $1.49

Trader Joe’s Turkey Gravy is priced at such a great value — $1.49 per 17.6-ounce carton — it takes the lead spot in the Fearless Flyer Thanksgiving Guide. Cook it on its own right out of the box or give it from-scratch vibes on a stovetop by adding additional herbs and spices.

Organic Free Range Chicken Broth

Price: $1.99

Whether you’re whipping up stuffing or bird basting, keep a few cartons of Trader Joe’s Organic Free Range Chicken Broth handy on Thanksgiving Day. They add terrific flavor to your favorite Thanksgiving dishes, are conveniently resealable and have an unbeatable price tag at $1.99 per 32 fluid-ounce carton.

Half Turkey Breast Fully Cooked

Price: $9.99

Trader Joe’s Half Turkey Breast Fully Cooked is perfectly portioned for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and fully cooked to cut back on time spent in the kitchen. Each random-weight package is sold at Trader Joe’s for $9.99 a pound. According to the Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer, most packages come in at around two and a half pounds.

Organic Cranberries

Price: $2.99

While Trader Joe’s has cornered the market on cranberries, including relish and sauce options, we have to recommend their Organic Cranberries. The price point of $2.99 for 12-ounces is competitive to leading grocers.

Brussels Sprouts

Price: $4.99

Adding brussels sprouts to Thanksgiving Day dishes like casseroles or soups? Pick up a bag of Trader Joe’s Brussels Sprouts. Each bag containing ready-to-roast Brussels Sprouts weighs two pounds and only costs $4.99.

Gourmet Fried Onion Pieces

Price: $2.99

Competitively priced when compared to other leading grocers, Trader Joe’s Gourmet Fried Onion Pieces are a Thanksgiving Day must-buy. Generously top your favorite casserole with them or add these fried onion pieces to mashed sweet potatoes.

Organic Crescent Rolls

Price: $2.99

What’s a Thanksgiving dinner without a bread roll basket? Each eight-ounce tube of Trader Joe’s Organic Crescent Rolls contains eight delicious, bite-sized rolls. At a price tag of $2.99, this means shoppers pay around 37 cents per roll.

Reserve North Coast Brut Sparkling Wine

Price: $9.99

For a limited time only, Trader Joe’s Reserve North Coast Brut Sparkling Wine is priced at $9.99 per 750-mL bottle. Savvy shoppers are advised to check the Fearless Flyer to see a full list of states where this wine is sold.

Sparkling White Chardonnay Grape Juice

Price: $3.99

Priced at $3.99 per 750-mL bottle, Trader Joe’s Sparkling White Chardonnay Grape Juice is pure fizzy, non-alcoholic fun for everyone. Stock up on a few bottles to have a substitute beverage handy for non-drinkers and as a treat for the kid’s table.

Pumpkin Pie

Price: $6.99

Stay within your budget without sacrificing taste. Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Pie is priced at $6.99 for a 27-ounce, nine-inch pie. Serve it cold or warmed up as part of your Thanksgiving dessert lineup.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Trader Joe’s Items To Stock Up On This Thanksgiving

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.