Best Trader Joe’s Food Deals in February

Winter is here, but Trader Joe’s has you covered. Whether you need to stock up on comfort foods, Super Bowl snacks or Valentine’s Day goods, the retailer’s low prices never disappoint.

Unlike other grocers, Trader Joe’s doesn’t offer coupons, discounts or membership cards. Instead the store takes pride in its everyday low prices, which technically means you score a cart full of deals on every shopping trip.

If you’re like many people, going into Trader Joe’s without a shopping list is a terrible idea. To help you out, here’s a list of low-priced items that make sense for February’s chilly temperatures and main events.

Price: $1.99

Valentine’s Day is all about candy, so you’ll want to pick up a 2.5-ounce bag of Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts. Whether you give it to someone special, eat the entire bag yourself — zero judgment — or include it on a festive charcuterie board, this is a purchase you won’t regret.

Price: $2.99

Not your average tortilla chips, Salsa Verde Flavored Corn Tortilla Chips are dusted with a seasoning inspired by Trader Joe’s Salsa Verde. These tangy chips make for a delightful snack or work great as an appetizer when you’re serving Mexican food.

Price: $5.99

An easy Super Bowl snack, this Cheese Party Tray offers something for everyone. Your guests will enjoy sampling slices of Colby Jack, Swiss, mild cheddar and Pepper Jack — and all you’ll need to do is arrange the serving plate.

Price: $4.49

Baked on a heated tile inside a hot, stone hearth oven, this Focaccia Bread With Roasted Tomato & Parmesan is a true delight. Serve it with pasta, dip it in olive oil or use it to make sandwiches — and expect to head back to the store for more.

Price: $3.99

Seasonal delights, Raspberry Mousse Cakes are ideal for Valentine’s Day. Made for Trader Joe’s by a trained pastry chef, delight your taste buds on a thick layer of vanilla cake, topped with a very generous layer of silky raspberry-flavored mouse.

Price: $5.99

The ultimate side dish, these Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes are both delicious and easy. Featuring layers of thinly sliced potatoes flavored with garlic, leeks and four cheeses, simply heat it in the oven or microwave and enjoy.

Price: $2.79

It can be hard to feel energized during the darkest season of the year, so pick up a box of Winter Wake Up Tea. This wintry-spiced blend of black tea can help get some pep in your step when you’re feeling the effects of the lack of sun on your skin.

Price: $2.99

Made in Italy, this Cauliflower Gnocchi is a healthier version of the classic. Composed of approximately 75% cauliflower, no wheat, sugar, dairy or eggs were used in the making of this product, meaning it has significantly less carbs, fat and calories than the standard potato-based version.

Price: $4.99

What do you get when the ultimate cozy soup joins forces with everyone’s favorite comfort food? The answer is French Onion Macaroni & Cheese. Made with Swiss and cheddar cheeses and pristinely caramelized onions, this is a dish you’ll want to stock up on.

Price: $2.49

A hearty lunch or dinner on a cold day, this Organic Vegetarian Chili is made with textured sunflower protein. Stock your pantry with a few cans, so you’ll always have a quick and easy meal on hand this winter.

Price: $2.49

A warm and hearty meal starter, Tikka Vegetables come in a shelf-stable pouch that can be boiled or microwaved. Enjoy this medley of vegetables with a Tikka Masala-style tomato and cream sauce over a bed of basmati rice and pair it with a piece of naan for a complete meal. You can also add a protein — such as chicken or tofu — to make it even more filling.

Price: $3.99

Whether you pair it with crackers or spread it on a sandwich, you’ll enjoy every bit of this Pimento Cheese Dip. Featuring tangy, pickled pimentos this multipurpose dip is sure to become a household favorite.

Price: $5.49

Another Valentine’s Day treat, these Raspberry Hearts Cookies are both delicious and adorable. Made using wheat and malted barley flours, these heart-shaped cookies have a raspberry jam center that all but guarantees the entire box of 18 cookies will be consumed immediately.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Trader Joe's Food Deals in February

