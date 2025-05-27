The Best Time To Buy a Stock, According to ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki

The stock market has seen its share of tumultuous days recently. Fear over how the economy will react to President Trump’s sweeping tariffs has driven much of the fear. In turbulent times like this, it’s common for investors to ask when they should buy a stock.

Famed personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki shared a recent blog post on the perfect time to buy stocks. Here’s when Kiyosaki says it’s time to purchase stocks.

When You Realize Time Isn’t the Question

Timing the market is a tale as old as time. Certain investors try to spot trends, hoping they can purchase a stock at just the right time. Unfortunately, the practice often fails.

According to Morgan Stanley, “Although the idea of market timing can be alluring, it is also extremely difficult for most investors to carry out in practice, since no one can predict the future.”

As to when it’s the perfect time to purchase stocks, Kiyosaki takes a simple approach.

“If you’re asking, ‘Is now the right time to buy stocks?’, here’s a newsflash: It’s a silly question, because an investor can ask that same question at every point in time,” Kiyosaki wrote.

Hindsight is 20/20, but it’s challenging, at best, to determine in the middle of the situation.

“It really doesn’t matter when you decide to hop into the stock market. There’s never a bad time to get in and take advantage of cash flow opportunities. The only difference is knowing in advance how to protect yourself with a lifeboat,” he added.

When You Know When To Exit

Although buy-and-hold investing is popular, purchasing a stock doesn’t mean you must hold it forever. Doing so may pose risks or not be compatible with your overall strategy.

Kiyosaki argued that knowing when you want to exit an investment prepares investors to make moves whenever it suits them.

“If your goal is to get smart and make safe and steady income from the market, then the best time to invest in the stock market is all the time,” Kiyosaki wrote. “Because when you have the right training, skills and tools, you will have everything you need to create cash flow and control your risk.”

Education is essential to following this approach. Seek out the knowledge you need to make wise investing decisions, so you understand when to take advantage of opportunities or when to exit an investment.

When You’ve Assessed Risk

No investment is safe from risk. In fact, even savings accounts carry risk if fees exceed the interest earned or a saver forgoes a better return in other investments.

“There are no investments that are 100% guaranteed. There is no investment that is absolutely safe,” Kiyosaki wrote. “When you invest your money, you will win and you will lose. That is a guarantee.”

Risk isn’t inherently bad, but it can be for investors with minimal financial education or those blindly trusting an advisor. Actively growing in education and management of investments better positions investors to buy stock, regardless of what’s going on in the investing world.

“Warren Buffett says, ‘Risk is not knowing what you are doing.’ Again, the key word is you, not the investment,” Kiyosaki added.

Knowing when it’s the right time to buy stocks can be challenging for many investors. Realizing that timing doesn’t necessarily matter, having a plan and knowing when to exit are three keys to making wiser investing decisions.

